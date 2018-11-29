During E3 2018, Bethesda's biggest announcements were mostly departures from the norm. A new Fallout game, but one that was entirely online. A new game in the Elder Scrolls franchise, but on your phone. Both left fans with some concerns. The former launched in November to a fairly wet response. Now, the latter has been delayed.
According to brand's Twitter account, The Elder Scrolls: Blades won't be released until early 2019.
That's a bummer for folks who were hoping to jump back into the world of Tamriel this holiday, but its not too much of a shock. Blades has seen a few outing since its announcement in the Summer, but there's only a month of Winter left in 2018. With no release date announced yet, the chances of Bethesda hitting that initial launch window was getting less and less likely.
The company didn't say why the game's launch was being pushed back or if players who signed up for the game's Early Access launch would be getting a taste of the adventure before the end of the year.
Discuss: The Elder Scrolls: Blades has been delayed until next year
