The Division players will be punished for using Falcon Lost glitch

Ubisoft has indicated it will punish The Division players that have used an exploit in the game's first raid mission, Falcon Lost. Posting on the game's official forum, community manager Natchai Stappers said using the exploit was a violation of its Code of Conduct.

"We are working on fixing the exploit," he said. "Obviously, it is against our Code of Conduct and the team is looking into what can be done in terms of punishment for those who have exploited."

Falcon Lost was introduced in the game's April update, and is designed to dish out high-level completion rewards once a week. However, by using a riot shield players have been able to phase through a wall and repeatedly run the mission, thus granting them loot drops at a much faster rate than intended. The method can be seen in the video below.



In response to Ubisoft's statement, some players have said they shouldn't be reprimanded for a mistake in the developer's design and coding. Some have noted the Code of Conduct isn't prominently available in the game.

"As someone that has done the incursion both ways on hard, I will say that dealing out a punishment to players blindly is ********," said forum user Cipher_Sierra. "I have never read the terms, they're never referenced in the game, I'm never warned anywhere.

"But now I'm reading that you consider your faulty code to be on US, as players? Am I to be punished for using a mask that regens constantly having no idea why for the first day? What about the reckless talent? Or running on the side of a mission area to avoid mobs?"

On the game's subreddit, meanwhile, another player also said Ubisoft should shoulder the blame, instead of the players.

"It absolutely sickens me that a Community Manager has stepped forward not to apologize for the complete mess of code that has been delivered as a finished product, but rather to deflect blame for any balancing issues that may arise due to their shoddy production onto their paying customers."

Others have suggested Ubisoft simply implement a system to punish players for future transgressions, since the exploit shifted the balance of multiplayer to force many to use the exploit so they can remain competitive. Punishing them for keeping up with community is unreasonable, they argue.

As of yet, Ubisoft hasn't revealed what the punishment will be or when it will be implemented.

The April update to The Division resulted in numerous problems. Some players discovered their characters had gone missing and the game's Daily Challenges also vanished. These issues have since been resolved.

The patch was the first major update to the game since launch in March, and added new content and features, all of which you can see in the official patch notes here.

The Falcon Lost Incursion was included among these, and is the first in a series of upcoming raid-style missions. The next one is Conflicts and launches in May. Following this Ubisoft plans to release paid expansions further into the summer and beyond.