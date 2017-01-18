'The Discovery': Netflix original movie explores afterlife, existential dread

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

What would you do if the concept of an afterlife was scientifically confirmed?

Netflix's upcoming original movie, "The Discovery," explores exactly that, alongside the social and personal fallouts that happen as a result. The movie will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival (which kicks off Thursday, January 21) and aftewards will be available on Netflix and select theaters on March 31.

The movie was directed and co-written by Charlie McDowell and stars Robert Redford (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting), Rooney Mara (Carol, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Jason Segel (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Muppets).

"The Discovery" is set one year after science proves that there is indeed an afterlife. As a result, millions of people around the world commit suicide in order to cross over. The movie follows the scientist who confirmed the afterlife (Redford), his son Will (Segel) and Isla, the woman Will falls in love who has a tragic past (Mara).