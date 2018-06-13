The latest buzz on Samsung's rumored foldable phone? It may cost you the thick end of $2,000, if the latest analyst speculations are to be believed.

According to the Korea Times, analyst Park Hyung-woo from Shinhan Financial predicts initial parts supplies will start in November in time for a 2019 launch. And Kim Jang-yeol from Golden Bridge Investment speculates that the nonsubsidized price could be about 2 million won, which converts to about $1,850, £1,380 or AU$2,430.

Golden Bridge also says it will have a 7.3-inch OLED screen when open and 4.5 inches when folded, and that we'll be seeing behind-closed-doors prototypes during CES 2019. If that's true, it will likely be launched at Mobile World Congress in February 2019.

Samsung's in competition with Huawei to claim "first!" in the race to this particular goal. Samsung Mobile president DJ Koh has gone on the record to talk about the company's plans for a foldable Galaxy phone, and has previously told reporters to expect a folding phone as early as this year.

Samsung's folding phone is expected to use its flexible OLED display tech. One might consider ZTE's 2017 Axon M the precursor here, though.

The South Korean giant's next phone is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, due this fall.

We reached out to Samsung for comment but didn't immediately hear back.