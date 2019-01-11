The Cosmo Communicator brought the PDA phone dream back to CES 2019

Angela Lang/CNET

Do you fantasize about the days when little clamshell PDA devices were all the rage?

At last year's CES in Las Vegas, the Gemini was a novelty that brought a mechanical keyboard to an Android phone. The Gemini's sequel of sorts, the Cosmo Communicator, is coming this summer for around $799 (about £620 or AU$1,110), also made by the UK-based Planet Computers. Last year's Gemini cost $599, or $499 for the Wi-Fi only version.

The Cosmo Communicator adds a better processor, more RAM and storage, and a backlit keyboard to the mix this time. There's also a second touchscreen, so the phone can work when its clamshell is all shut up. It's 2019, so this time the phone has a fingerprint sensor and a 24-megapixel external camera (the Gemini didn't have an external camera at all).

The phone felt pretty big in my hands. But hey, if you're dying for an even fancier Android phone to type on in darkened rooms, the Cosmo might be just the thing to satisfy your PDA dreams.

But I'd prefer a smaller premium phone and do my keyboard typing elsewhere.

Quick specs

Mediatek P70 processor



6GB RAM

128GB storage

24MP external camera, 5MP internal camera

MicroSD card slot

Two USB-C ports

Android Pie OS

4,220-mAh battery

5.99-inch 2,160x1,080 18:9 internal display, 1.91-inch external touch display

300g weight

Backlit keyboard

