The Coen Brothers saddle up for Ballad of Buster Scruggs trailer

Yee-haw! The Coen Brothers are back in the saddle with another Western. Witness the first trailer for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the new cowboy flick from the Oscar-winning siblings riding onto Netflix.

Originally planned as Joel and Ethan Coen's first outing in episodic TV, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs morphed into a movie -- but it's still divided into six different stories. The trailer doesn't give too much away, but shows the contrasting cast and tones of some of these anthology moments.

Look out in particular for James Franco facing the hangman and Tim Blake Nelson cheerfully embodying an old-fashioned singing cowboy, while Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan and Tom Waits also make appearances.

The new movie will be quick on the draw on Netflix and in selected theatres on 16 November.