The best UK Black Friday deals

With big savings to be made, Black Friday is a great time to find yourself a bargain.
Many of Amazon's devices are currently heavily discounted, with an Amazon Echo up for grabs from £69.99 (was £89.99), Echo Dot for £34.99 (was £49.99), Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for £24.99 (was £39.99), Fire tablets from £29.99 (was £49.99), Fire Kids Edition tablets for £89.99 (was £129.99) and Kindle Paperwhite from £79.99 (was £109.99).
Don't forget to read our reviews to make sure you're getting the right device for your needs.
Apple is offering gift cards worth up to £120 with the purchase of selected Apple products. These include iPads (£80 gift card), iPhones (£40 gift card), Apple Watches (£20 gift card) and Macs £120 gift card).
Currys has over 4,000 products on offer during the sales, here are some of their best deals: LG OLED65C7V 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV £2,499 (was £2,699), Microsoft Surface Pro I5 128GB and typecover £849 (was £1,099 ), Sony Bravia KD43XE8396 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV £599 (was £749), B&O H4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones £189 (was £249).
It's also a great time to get a new phone and monthly subscription plan. iD Mobile's discounts include savings of up to £340 on selected handsets. Get an iPhone 7 (32GB) for £79.99 upfront and a monthly cost of £37.99 (saving you £138), a Samsung S8 for £45.99 upfront and a monthly cost of £35.99 (saving you £340), an iPhone 6S (32GB) for nothing upfront and a monthly cost of £24.99 (saving you £50) or a Samsung S7 Edge (32GB) for nothing up front and a monthly cost of £23.99 (saving you £ 170).
We'll add more deals to this this list throughout the day.
