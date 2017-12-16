DreamWorks Pictures

'Taladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' (2006)

Metacritic score: 66

One of Will Ferrell's best comedy movies, "Taladega Nights" follows Ricky Bobby's (Ferrell) absurd and hilarious rise to the top of the Nascar standings, bringing Cal Naughton Jr. (John C. Reilly) along for the ride. The biggest challenge comes when Formula One champion Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen) joins Nascar and starts winning races, forcing Ricky Bobby to turn up the heat. Honestly, there are so many quotable moments, but "If you're not first, you're last!" has the one of the best payoffs.

'Tommy Boy' (1995)

Metacritic score: 46

Chris Farley's first starring role in a comedy movie is a classic. He plays Tommy Callahan, who works alongside Richard Hayden (David Spade) to save his family's auto parts business after his father dies. One of the all-time comedy greats from SNL, Farley was a one-of-a-kind comedy legend. "Tommy Boy" is a must-watch.

'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective' (1994)

Metacritic score: 37

Jim Carrey had many TV and film roles before and after "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective." But his breakout was as the goof-ball detective, specializing in cases involving animals. Sure, it's absurd, silly and didn't win him any film awards. But it's also lighthearted and perfect if you just want to sit on the couch and laugh. If you can't get enough of Carrey's wacky facial expressions, there's a sequel, "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls." It's coming to Netflix in December.

'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

Metacritic score: 71

Ben Stiller's satirical action comedy stars Stiller, Jack Black and Robert Downey Jr. The premise is great: When rookie movie director Damien Cockburn (Steve Coogan) can't get the drama he wants from his prima donna cast, he decides to shoot his Vietnam action movie in the jungle and CGI the effects in later. Robert Downey Jr. as Kirk Lazarus is just one of many hysterical performances in this film, which features a shockingly funny bit role from Tom Cruise.

'Trading Places' (1993)

Metacritic score: 69

"Trading Places" is an '80s classic. Stock market exec Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) trades places with panhandler Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy). Winthorpe's bosses bet that Valentine could do Winthorpe's job, upending both men's lives. Both Murphy and Aykroyd have very funny moments, as does Jamie Lee Curtis as Ophelia, Winthorpe's love interest.

'Caddyshack' (1980)

Metacritic score: 48

A comedy classic that still holds up today, "Caddyshack" puts together early SNL stars Bill Murray and Chevy Chase along with all-time great comedians Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight for a silly summer spent at a private golf club. There are tons of hilarious performances all around and plenty of quotable moments.

'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Metacritic score: 81

Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) is an overachieving London cop who gets transferred to a small town force mainly because he was making the officers of his former precinct look bad by comparison. He's sent to a small village and teams up with a new partner in Danny Butterman (Nick Frost) and finds something dark is taking place in the town. The onscreen chemistry is undeniable as Pegg plays the straight man to Frost's bumbling small town cop.

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Metacritic score: 83

"Who Framed Roger Rabbit" was billed as a combined live-action and animation movie when it debuted in 1988. Though it's pretty dated by today's special effects standards, it's still a lot of fun. It uses slapstick humor to portray a world where cartoon characters and people live together. The movie features fantastic performances by Bob Hoskins and Christopher Lloyd, alongside terrific voice acting from Charles Fleischer as Roger Rabbit and Kathleen Turner as Jessica. It's a fun ride from start to finish.

'Finding Dory' (2016)

Metacritic score: 77

Family friendly and beautifully animated by Pixar Animation Studios, "Finding Dory" is a fun 3D computer-animated adventure. With excellent voice-acting performances from Ellen Degeneres as Dory and Albert Brooks as Marlin, it's a hilarious and heartwarming adventure that your kids will love... and probably watch again and again.

'Heathers' (1988)

Metacritic score: 73

A darker entry than most on the list, Heathers is an iconic '80s movie that follows a string of murders at a small town high school. The most popular girls in the school are gradually picked off by Veronica (Winona Ryder) and a sociopathic J.D. (Christian Slater). Did I mention it was dark? It is. But it's also filled with funny dialog and a ton of '80s nostalgia.

'Best in Show' (2000)

Metacritic score: 78

"This is Spinal Tap" star Christopher Guest has some funny movies to his credit and "Best in Show" is near the top of the list. It's a mockumentary about the lives of five eccentric participants in a prestigious dog show. If you're looking for something funny and different, "Best in Show" is excellent.

'Men in Black' (1997)

Metacritic score: 71

Will Smith got his start in the rap music business, then starred in "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air." But it wasn't until the "Men in Black" franchise that he really hit it big. The guy is just plain charismatic. Combine his in-your-face style with a deadpan Tommy Lee Jones, then drop the two into a fictitious organization that monitors alien activity on Earth -- and you've got heaps of fun.

'Chicken Run' (2000)

Metacritic score: 88

A claymation comedy created by Nick Park (who was behind "Wallace & Gromit"), "Chicken Run" sees a group of hens hatch a plan to escape the Tweedy family farm before the Tweedys are able to turn it into a chicken pot pie factory. The dialog is funny, but the expert claymation and the expressive faces of the characters are what make this movie great.

'The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou' (2004)

Metacritic score: 62

Bill Murray plays Steve Zissou, an eccentric and formerly famous oceanographer who hasn't made a successful documentary in nine years. When his chief diver is eaten by what Zissou describes as a Jaguar shark, he comes up with a plan to chase the shark and document its path of destruction. Wes Anderson's distinct visual and narrative style accompany great performances by Murray, Owen Wilson, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum and Anjelica Huston as they struggle to revive Zissou's career.

'Wedding Crashers' (2005)

Metacritic score: 64

In what became an instant classic over a decade ago, "Wedding Crashers" follows Jeremy Grey (Vince Vaughn) and John Beckwith (Owen Wilson) as they crash weddings to try to meet and bed vulnerable women. Terrible as it sounds, there are a lot of laughs as they work their various schemes, and there are top-notch performances from Vaughn, Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher and Christopher Walken.

'Bad Santa' (2003)

Metacritic score: 70

This dark comedy stars Billy Bob Thornton as Willie T. Soke, a professional thief who disguises himself as Santa Claus every year in order to rob shopping malls. He's also an alcoholic and a sex addict, and when his poor lifestyle choices start to affect his work, things go awry. While it probably won't become a family holiday tradition, it's a hilarious story with great performances all around.

'The Overnight' (2015)

Metacritic score: 65

Alex (Adam Scott) and Emily (Taylor Schilling) are in Los Angeles for the first time when they meet an eccentric couple who invite them for a playdate with their sons. But when the kids go to sleep, Alex and Emily find out just how strange Kurt (Jason Schwartzman) and Charlotte (Judith Godrèche) really are.

'Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin' (2017)

Metacritic score: 78

After a long break from standup, Dave Chappelle makes his triumphant return with two new Netflix comedy specials. Even after all this time, he's still got it.

Also coming Dec. 31 to Netflix is an all new comedy special called "Equanimity." While it's impossible to know in advance how funny it will be, I figure it will be a must-watch starting on New Year's Eve.

'Patton Oswalt: Annihilation' (2017)

No Metacritic score yet.

This is one of the only comedy shows I've ever seen that made me cry. While probably not a great endorsement for a standup special, the reason it's both funny and heartbreaking is because it's Patton Oswalt's first time doing standup since the unexpected death of his wife last year. Amazingly, he can still make us laugh while talking about great personal tragedy.

