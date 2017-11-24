The best Black Friday doors-opening footage you'll see today

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Are you one of those who gets up early on Black Friday morning, desperate to see video of fights at WalMart or BestBuy?

Yes, there have been reports of skirmishes -- although it's not clear if they were even related to the buying of discounted goods.

I want to raise your expectations, however, Of humanity, that is.

I want you to believe that there is hope, amid all our commercialized despair.

Here, therefore, is footage taken from inside the Currys PC World electronics store on London's main shopping thoroughfare, Oxford Street.

Posted by the BBC's Frankie McCamley, it shows the staff ready to open the doors to a stampede on Thursday evening.

The cameras were poised. A black-clad staff member, perhaps quaking a little, slid the doors open and then... well, take a look.

The lone customer sauntered in with ever-so-British nonchalance, before increasing his stride. He clearly knew what he wanted. He was clearly going to get it, even if there might be an invisible someone following him at speed.

In fact behind him was, well, nothing.

I contacted Currys PC World to ask its view of this shopping storm and will update, should I hear. However, the company did release a statement on Friday that may have offered a clue.

It began: "Today, on the morning of Black Friday, Currys PC World is reporting online traffic via mobile devices is up 14 percent on last year -- the highest ever since the retailer's participation in the Black Friday phenomenon."

Though the US has still enjoyed its Black Friday lines -- especially, it seems, at Best Buy -- other parts of the world decided to rebel against the spectacle.

French online furniture store Camif, for example, decided that it would take the day off. It explained this was a protest against overconsumption.

On Friday, its website offered only this message: "We're not selling anything. You're not buying anything."

Perhaps, as the day goes on, there will be reports of more excitement at US malls.

How many more than last year, though, will have sat down and thought: "No, I'm not doing that again. Ever."?

And anyway, it's Cyber Monday in a couple of days, right?

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.