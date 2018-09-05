Apple Watch 4's screen will feel way less cramped, according to new leak

9to5Mac

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, the world is expecting Apple to announce a new set of iPhones, and a new Apple Watch too boot. But you don't necessarily need to wait. Last Thursday, 9to5Mac brought us what could be our first look at that Apple Watch Series 4, complete with a notably larger display.

How much larger? On Wednesday, 9to5Mac's Guillerme Rambo doubled down on his scoop. He says the Apple Watch Series 4's resolution is 384x480 pixels, meaning way more visual real estate than the the 312x390-pixel resolution of the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3.

That would be a huge difference when we're talking about a screen this small. And to illustrate that difference, 9to5Mac took some screenshots in an Apple Watch simulator to show you just how much more text and graphics you might be able to see:

9to5Mac

9to5Mac

If true, it could change how long you'll need to spend staring at the watch to comfortably absorb the same amount of information.

You can find more comparisons at 9to5Mac.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

