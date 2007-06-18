The AM-FM radiator (perfume optional)

BornRich

Just between us, one of our colleagues has this inexplicable fixation on radiators. Yes, we think it's odd too, but we try not to be judgmental here at Crave.

In fact, to show our support, we'll even contribute to her eccentric cause with an item of our own, the "Modum" from Italy's Tubor, maker of the LED mirror radiator and other unique heating appliances.

What distinguishes this latest offering, however, is not just another weird design: The Modum has a built-in AM-FM radio and can even be ordered with a perfume diffuser and an ionizer, according to BornRich. Finally, the perfect complement to the popular lamp, speaker and air purifier combo.