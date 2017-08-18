The 404 Show 1710: A conversation with Austin Walker (podcast)

Waypoint's Austin Walker talks with Jeff about what it's like creating Vice's guide to gaming from the ground up, the culture shock of appearing TV, visions of solar eclipses and the future.
The 404 Show # 1710
Subscribe to our wonderful program:
Follow everyone on Twitter!
Please be sure to visit Waypoint and check out "Waypoint Presents" on Disney XD.
File any hateful or insightful comments at our show thread over at our subreddit: reddit.com/r/the404.
Discuss: The 404 Show 1710: A conversation with Austin...