We'll try not to look directly at the sun with Ben Fox Rubin on today's episode, but we will be discussing HBO's hack and a CNET feature on sex robots and A.I.

The 404 Show # 1709 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Download today's podcast

Subscribe to our wonderful program:

iTunes (MP3) | RSS (MP3)

Follow everyone on Twitter!

















File any hateful or insightful comments at our show thread over at our subreddit: reddit.com/r/the404.