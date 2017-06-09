CNET también está disponible en español.

The 404 Show 1703: Online dating in 2017; Why isn't Trader Joe's online? (podcast)

Today Jeff and Russ welcome their office friend Lisa to the show to discuss Trader Joe's and what it's like to be online dating in 2017.

The 404 Show # 1703

