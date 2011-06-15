The 404 840: Where we're going nomad (podcast)

Stoopid Andy fills in for Justin Yu today, and we talk about the Duke Nukem Forever reviews fallout and an advertising first for Time magazine and Modern Warfare 3.
The 404 Digest for Episode 840
- Things get heated after Duke Nukem Forever gets reviewed.
- Time magazine lends its iconic branding to Activision.
Episode 840
Podcast
Subscribe in iTunes (audio) | Subscribe in iTunes (video) | Subscribe in RSS Audio | Subscribe in RSS Video
Follow us on Twitter!
Add us on Facebook!
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.