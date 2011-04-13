CNET también está disponible en español.

The 404 798: Where we refuse to respect embargoes (podcast)

We have Mark Milian as a guest on today's episode. He's a tech reporter for CNN.com, which means he'll spend half of the show fielding questions from Wilson about Anderson Cooper. We also chat about the future of micro-blogging, and, of course, we have to grill him about his "Hottie of the Week" achievement last year.


CNN tech reporter Mark Milian with The 404 Podcast CNET/The 404
Now Playing: Watch this: Ep. 798: Where we refuse to respect embargoes
29:26

The 404 Digest for Episode 798


Episode 798

