The 404 798: Where we refuse to respect embargoes (podcast)

We have Mark Milian as a guest on today's episode. He's a tech reporter for CNN.com, which means he'll spend half of the show fielding questions from Wilson about Anderson Cooper. We also chat about the future of micro-blogging, and, of course, we have to grill him about his "Hottie of the Week" achievement last year.
The 404 Digest for Episode 798
- Mark Milian wins 081978's 'Hottie of the Week.'
- UberMedia said to be planning a social network to compete with Twitter.
- Final Cut Pro X unveiled.
- Add Mark on Twitter.
Episode 798
Podcast
