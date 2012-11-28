CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

The 404 1,173: Where where we play it fast and loose (podcast)

NYU students experienced Reply-Allcalypse yesterday when students realized they could send messages to 39,979 of their classmates. On today's show, we'll tell our personal horror stories of e-mails gone wrong, plus a Monty Python bike accessory, digging into YouTube supercuts, and defending the right to name your kid Hashtag.


http://www.jongeriuslab.com

Leaked from today's 404 episode:

- What happened when NYU students discovered they could e-mail 40,000 people at once.

- Trotify kit puts Monty Python horse coconuts on your bike.

- Why is Slate defending your right to name your kid Hashtag?

- Why people spend so many hours stitching footage into YouTube collages.

- Access Main Computer File: Exploring graphical user interfaces in movies.

- Brave Robotics offers 3D-printed 1/12 scale mecha transformer at Maker Faire.

Bathroom break video: I, for one, welcome our new robot overlords


Now Playing: Watch this: Ep. 1173: Where where we play it fast and loose
53:35

Episode 1,173

Listen now









Subscribe:

iTunes (HD) iTunes (SD) iTunes (HQ) iTunes (MP3)

RSS (HD) RSS (SD) RSS (HQ) RSS (MP3)



 

Follow us on Twitter!


Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real