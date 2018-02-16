The 3:59 is celebrating its 359th podcast episode

To mark the one and only 359th episode of The 3:59 podcast, we decided to put together a marathon episode for all our awesome fans.

On Wednesday, we'll be running a special edition that goes for 3 hours and 59 minutes, just a little longer than our typical 3 minute and 59 second daily podcast. We also partnered with the nonprofit Mouse, which focuses on science and tech education, for the show. Plus, we'll have a bunch of CNET reviewers swinging by to talk about the latest in tech.

Watch the livestream and send in questions on YouTube here once the show starts. The show will also play live on Livestream and Periscope.

Here's a general rundown of the show, which will kick off at 11 a.m. ET from our New York podcast studio:

11 a.m. ET: Regular show with the daily tech headlines and a Q&A.



11:30: Visit from Marc Lesser from Mouse to discuss STEM education.



12 p.m.: Segment on future tech , discussing AR/VR, wearables, AI, and toys and games.



, discussing AR/VR, wearables, AI, and toys and games. 1: Segment on gadgets , discussing phones and Mobile World Congress, laptops, and media streaming devices.



, discussing phones and Mobile World Congress, laptops, and media streaming devices. 2: Segment on the downsides of tech , discussing privacy and security, concerns about Facebook and Google, self-driving cars and automation.



, discussing privacy and security, concerns about Facebook and Google, self-driving cars and automation. 2:30: Wrap-up.



The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

