The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was by far the biggest tech news of the week.

To mark that important occasion, we wanted to offer up the extended cut of our podcast from Thursday. This edition delves deeper into the hardware and software features of the new device and includes our viewer Q&A from the post-show.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

The 3:59 extended edition: Was the Galaxy Note 8 worth the wait? Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher