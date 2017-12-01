Net neutrality rules are expected to be repealed on Dec. 14. Ahead of that FCC vote, we discuss many of the thorny issues involved, including censorship, potentially higher costs to customers and the need for telecommunications infrastructure investment.

On the podcast, we talk about:

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai making his case against existing net neutrality rules and claiming Twitter could be more harmful to an open internet than killing net neutrality.

Comcast denying plans to offer internet "fast lanes."

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

The 3:59 extended edition: The net neutrality rollback Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher