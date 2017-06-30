The iPhone really did change everything.

Sure, there were smartphones before Apple's came along in 2007, but BlackBerry and Windows Mobile devices were largely the tools of white-collar workers and productivity beasts who needed to have e-mail all the time. The iPhone was the first smartphone that anyone could easily use -- even if the original was expensive and surprisingly slow.

With Thursday being the 10th anniversary of the launch of the original iPhone, we of course chose our Thursday show for this week's extended edition. Watch special guests Scott Stein and Sharon Profis share their thoughts, which quickly go from dark to quirky and back again.

As a treat over this long weekend, here's our full, extended YouTube show, complete with extra-long pre- and post-taping segments.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

The 3:59 extended edition: How has the iPhone changed your life?

