That was quick: Adobe's Creative Cloud already pirated

Lori Grunin/CNET

Adobe's Creative Cloud platform, which moves its Creative Suite applications from "perpetual license" to subscription-based payment plans, was designed to reduce piracy. Unfortunately for Adobe, that effort doesn't appear to have succeeded.

According to tech site PetaPixel, a torrent link was uploaded to The Pirate Bay on Wednesday, allowing users to illegally download Adobe's Creative Suite applications included in Creative Cloud for free. Those who have downloaded the software from The Pirate Bay say that it appears to work just fine.

Adobe's Creative Cloud platform was deployed earlier this week. The company had hoped that the subscription-based plan behind it would curb the massive piracy of some of its most popular applications, including Photoshop. It appears, though, that that effort isn't going so well.

(Via The Verge)