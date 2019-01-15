Thanos dissolves The Simpsons, and guess which family member survives

Marge, I don't feel so good. Sunday's episode of The Simpsons offered up a Marvel-ous parody in which Thanos, the Mad Titan who snapped away half the universe in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, blew away the cartoon family in much the same way. (He didn't even have to snap his fingers for this one. Maybe Springfield has different rules than, say, Wakanda.)

Well, most of the cartoon family. If you know The Simpsons well, you can probably guess which special member of the family avoided being dust-busted. And no, it's not Bart.

Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo liked the clip so much they shared it, without comment, to their shared Instagram account on Monday. Ay, caramba!

Thanos will return when Avengers: Endgame comes out in April.