Tesla reveals how much using its Supercharger network will cost

Two months after Tesla announced a paid structure for using its Supercharger network, the automaker finally laid out the details.

Tesla vehicles ordered after Sunday, January 15, will come with 400 kWh of free Supercharger use, which Tesla claims is enough for the average user's long-distance needs. After that, a fee will apply, which will vary based on state. The fees will be charged to a credit card linked to an owner's online account, and they will be shown on the car's infotainment screen, too.

Enlarge Image Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Most users will pay a set price per kilowatt-hour, while the rest will be charged per minute. This is due to state regulations that affect electricity sales by non-utility companies. You can check out Tesla's site to see the pricing structure for your own state. Same goes in other regions like Europe, in which local regulations will affect pricing.

Bear in mind, the ultra-fast Supercharger network isn't meant to be an unlimited fuel source during a regular commute. These chargers are designed to support long-distance driving. Tesla gives some cost examples on its site -- Supercharging from Los Angeles to New York will cost about $120 (roughly £100 and AU$160), while a shorter trip between LA and San Francisco will cost about $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).

This is just for cars ordered after January 15. All cars ordered prior to this date will be grandfathered into the unlimited free Supercharging program.

The main reason for attaching a price tag to Supercharger use is simple -- expanding the network. Tesla wants to use the fees it charges to boost network capacity and relieve congestion found at some of the busier stations. Tesla claims it's charging below cost for the electricity and reiterates that it's not a profit center.