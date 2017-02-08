Tesla gets ludicrous to set the 0-60 mph record

The Model S P100D has set a blistering 2.28-second 0-60 miles per hour record, the fastest for any production car.

Strap in, because the Tesla is the fastest production car in the world, and it's holding on to that title with both hands. The Model S P100D has set an all-time record for 0-60 mph, clocking in at just 2.28 seconds.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the record-breaking performance on Tuesday.

Car site MotorTrend took the electric car to the track, saying the "Tesla Model S P100D does it best, reaching 30, 40, 50, and 60 mph from a standstill more quickly than any other production vehicle we've ever tested, full stop. In our testing, no production car has ever cracked 2.3 seconds from 0 to 60 mph. But Tesla has, in 2.275507139 seconds."

Tesla enabled the fittingly named "Ludicrous mode" acceleration in its P100D earlier this year. The Model S P100D previously went the plaid to top rival Faraday Future's FF 91 claimed 0-60 mph time of 2.39 seconds.

