Tesla employee sues the company over harassment

James Martin/CNET

A Tesla employee is suing the maker of electric cars, alleging he was subjected to regular harassment and discrimination while working at the company's Fremont, California, factory.

DeWitt Lambert, an African-American, filed a lawsuit at the Alameda County Courthouse in California that alleges he was sexually harassed, racially harassed and racially discriminated against.

Tesla, the manufacturer of electric cars like the Model S and the upcoming Model 3, said it held human resources investigations into the matter.

"In the end, there was no objective evidence that anything inappropriate occurred toward DeWitt," a Tesla spokesperson said in a statement.

Lambert is currently suspended with pay while Tesla continues looking into the matter.