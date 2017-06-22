Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Move over, Spotify. Eat it, Apple. Later, Tidal. Tesla is coming to town.

That's at least the latest from Recode, which cites music industry sources saying Tesla has held talks with all the major labels about licensing for a proprietary music streaming service.

What isn't clear is when and if Tesla will rev this effort up, so to speak, or how broad it will be. Will this be just for its cars or for anyone with a phone?

Tesla, in a statement, didn't address the rumor directly, but instead said its goal is, "to simply achieve maximum happiness for our customers."

"We believe it's important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose," the company said.

Sony Music Entertainment, one of the industry's major record labels, declined to comment. Meanwhile Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Of course, Tesla has a long history of going it alone. The all-electric car company created special software and chargers, despite already existing options. The company even created its own software to manage its manufacturing centers.