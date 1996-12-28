Telos sheds contract service

Telos , a networking and Internet software company, today said it sold its consulting services division to Comsys Technical Services , as the company concentrates on its core business.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This sale provides us with the capital to substantially strengthen our financial position and focus on our core businesses of networking and life-cycle solutions," said John Wood, president and chief executive, in a statement.

Telos's consulting division concentrates on providing contract workers to primarily state and local government agencies. Under the deal, Telos employees will provide staffing and technology solutions to corporations, utilities, and government agencies for Comsys, a subsidiary of CoreStaff.

The announcement also comes a month after Telos reported a $1.9 million net loss for its third quarter, citing a change in product mix.

Telos said the earnings downturn occurred as it moved away from mainframes to a network-based business.