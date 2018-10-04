Telltale Games may have laid off rest of its staff

Telltale

Telltale Games has reportedly laid off the rest of its remaining employees.

The company confirmed last month it was planning to shut down after laying off hundreds of employees. It said it was keeping a skeleton crew of 25 to "fulfill the company's obligations to its board and partners."

That skeleton crew is now gone, too, according to a tweet from a former Telltale employee.

"Heeeeyyyy remember how there was going to be a skeleton crew staying on for a while and I was part of it? Nah, jk, we all just got laid off, too," the employee tweeted.

Telltale is known for games like The Walking Dead, Batman, Minecraft Story Mode and The Wolf Among Us. The remaining crew was trying to finish the final season of The Walking Dead before the company's shutdown, but Telltale paused sales of the game last week.

Following the mass layoffs last month, another former employee sued the company for allegedly violating labor laws by failing to give employees "at least 60 days' advance written notice of termination." The suit, which was filed in federal court in San Francisco, seeks class-action status.

Telltale didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

