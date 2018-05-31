Hero Images/Getty

In case you had any doubts, teenagers are using social media. A lot.

According to a Pew Research Center study out Thursday, 45 percent of US youths, ages 13 to 17, say they're online almost constantly. Compare that with the 26 percent of adults from a Pew study in March who said the same.

Oh, and only 51 percent of teenagers are using Facebook. They're way more likely to head to YouTube (85 percent), Instagram (72 percent) and Snapchat (69 percent). The disparity is even more dramatic when asked which one site they use most often -- YouTube (32 percent,) Instagram (15 percent), Snapchat (35 percent) and Facebook (10 percent).

The obession is made possible by access to smartphones. A whopping 95 percent say they have access to one. What's more, the teens don't have a solid opinion about whether that's good or bad -- 45 percent said social media's effect on their lives is neither positive nor negative.