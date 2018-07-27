Teen Titans Go! to the Movies credits scene tees up an epic return

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies may be an animated superhero movie, but that doesn't mean its mid-credits scene lacks the oomph typically seen in live action movies.

So, please consider this your spoiler warning before we go further into what exactly this credits scene is and its implications.

Still here? Well if you are a longtime fan of Teen Titans, get ready.

According to ComicBook.com, the Teen Titans Go! to the Movies mid-credits scene shows the original animated Teen Titans, from the 2003 animated series, and possibly sets up their revival.

The scene begins with the credits distorting into a "home movie" of the original Teen Titans series, with a portal opening in the middle of the screen revealing the team looking out from it. Robin then tells his team "We may have found another way back."

The original Teen Titans series ran for five seasons, and Teen Titans Go! features the same voice cast but with no continuity with the previous show. But actress Tara Strong, who plays Raven on both series, said in June that should the new movie do well, a season 6 revival of the original Teen Titans could be on the way.

WOW. Just so y’all know...at a movie session today, they told us that if the #TTGO movie kicks all butts they would do our show at the same time as #Season6 ...FOR REALS! So go see it! Even if you hate us!! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/GTm2MCwBNS — tara strong (@tarastrong) June 2, 2018

The Titans team is also getting a gritty, live action television series for the DC Universe streaming service, but with a profanity-spewing Nightwing on the team it's definitely not meant for children.