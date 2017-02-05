Teen impales herself on iPhone charger

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Enlarge Image screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

A warning: The images in this article are graphic.

Today in "What Would You Have Done?" we look at the case of a teenager who befell a tragedy.

Eighteen-year-old Julia Pechar has a messy room. She wanted the world to know what can happen if your room is so messy that you can't see where you're stepping.

This she did shortly after impaling herself on an iPhone charger.

She took to Twitter on Tuesday with three pictures. One showed her messy room. The other two showed the charger impaled in her foot.

You might be glad that the latter two images are smaller than the first. You might wish that she hadn't posted the latter two at all.

The modern world, though, is all about gruesome self-exposure.

Pechar didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about her current medical condition. Your mind, though, might have its own medical issue when I offer you the sequence of events here.

The Nebraska teen told BuzzFeed News that she was lying in bed watching Netflix when the microwave went off.

"I got so excited that I literally jumped off of my bed. I landed right on the charger," she said.

That is a hard landing. It's the next part, though, that's most moving. Her first instinct wasn't to cry for help.

"Right before I screamed for my mom to come rip it out of me, I crawled to my phone to take a picture," she told BuzzFeed.

This is noble. The first and very modern instinct is to capture the moment for social media. The second is to admit to the pain.

Her tweet has already enjoyed more than 14,000 retweets and almost 18,000 likes.

Some Twitterers were a little upset that she chose to post the aftermath. JT Klein, for example, offered: "threw up in my mouth when I saw this."

To which Pechar had the perfect teenage response: "ok but think how I felt????"

Please remember, young people, that Netflix can be a painful distraction and that iPhone chargers can be sharp. Please also remember to tidy your room.

