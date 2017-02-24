Tech firms stand up for transgender rights in Supreme Court brief

Getty Images

Apple is among several tech companies expected to sign a brief supporting transgender rights in a case scheduled to be heard by the US Supreme Court next month.

The tech giant confirmed Friday that it will sign the document created by the LGBT organization, Human Rights Campaign, that's due to arrive at the Supreme Court on March 2. Other companies signing the brief include Microsoft, eBay, IBM, Salesforce, PayPal, Slack and GitHub, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The brief will submitted with a case filed by Gavin Grimm, a Virginia transgender high school student who's opposing his school board for access to use the restroom matching his gender identity. Grimm's case, expected to be heard on March 28, marks the first time the high court will hear a case involving transgender rights.

The signings will also come two days after tech heavyweights, including Apple, Alphabet and Facebook, released statements in response to a Trump administration move on bathroom rights. Trump rolled back President Barack Obama's 2016 decision allowing transgender students to use restrooms in schools based on their current gender identity, even if it's different from their birth gender.

Thousands of people took to the streets across the US on Wednesday to protest the reversal of guidelines. Grimm tearfully told protesters in Washington, DC, that transgendered people will not be "beaten" down by the Trump leadership.

"No one -- not even the government -- can defeat a community so full of life, color, diversity, and most importantly, love," he said to cheers.

