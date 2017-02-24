What tech's saying about Trump's transgender policy reversal

Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Silicon Valley is speaking out again in opposition of another decision by President Donald Trump. This time, his reversal of federal protections for transgender students in schools.

Tech giants including Apple, Alphabet and Facebook all released comments following the Trump administration's decision Wednesday to roll back President Obama's decision last year allowing transgender students to use bathrooms in schools based on their gender identity, even if it's different from their birth identity.

Here's what the tech companies had to say:

Apple

The software giant was the first major tech company to say something about Trump administration decision: "Apple believes everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination. We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals. We disagree with any effort to limit or rescind their rights and protections."

Alphabet

"We've long advocated for policies that provide equal rights and treatment for all. We're deeply concerned to see a roll back in transgender students' rights."

Facebook

"Facebook is a strong supporter of equality. We stand for ensuring equal rights for everyone, including transgender students, and will continue to advocate for more rights instead of fewer."

Salesforce

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff initially retweeted a tweet from the American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday and followed up with his own tweet on Thursday: "All children are created equal & need unconditional love. All deserve freedom from fear, anxiety, & threats of discrimination. Love 1&all," with a photo of two people touching an inclusive restroom sign."

Microsoft

Microsoft president Brad Smith sent out a tweet Thursday voicing his opposition:

Pinterest

The photo-sharing site which has gender neutral bathrooms for its employees said Thursday, "We oppose the decision to weaken protections for transgender students. We believe everyone deserves to live, work and learn in an inclusive environment."

IBM

"IBM has had an explicit policy of non-discrimination based on gender identity or expression since 2002, and we are opposed to discrimination in all its forms, including any policies that discriminate based on gender identity in education."