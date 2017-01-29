Tech calls Trump immigration ban 'bigotry' and 'un-American'

Enlarge Image Getty Images

The honeymoon is over.

Mere hours after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday barring immigration and travel to the States from seven countries, tech industry executives began publishing notices criticizing the new regulation and warning employees of its broad and dramatic impacts.

From Apple, Google and Facebook to Microsoft, Airbnb and Box, the message was pretty much the same: Limiting immigration hurts employees and innovation.

"Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an email to employees, in which he also promised the company would do what it can to help staff affected by the order. He also said the order "is not a policy we support."

Some tech VIPs were more forceful. "This is a breach of America's contract with all the immigrants in the nation," wrote Sam Altman, head of Y Combinator, which has invested in more than 900 startups, including Dropbox, Airbnb, Reddit and Instacart.

And others outright slammed the president. "Trump's order is simple bigotry," tweeted Pierre Omidyar, an eBay co-founder who also started a media company called First Look.

Together, the statements mark a turning point in Trump's relationship with the tech industry. With few exceptions, Silicon Valley executives have spent the last decade campaigning and fundraising for former President Barack Obama and presidential contender Hillary Clinton, making clear their support for Democrats and the party's causes like net neutrality, expanded education and LGBT rights.

Following Trump's surprise win, 13 tech execs met with him at Trump Tower in New York, discussing issues such as investment, trade and, yes, immigration policy. It appeared at the time that industry executives were cautiously preparing to work with him.

"We want you to keep going with the incredible innovation," Trump said then. "Anything we can do to help this go along, we're going to be there for you."

Some of the executives have taken Trump up on his offer. Peter Thiel, a venture capitalist and Facebook board member who gave a speech at the Republican National Convention last year, has become an advisor to Trump's team. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has joined a strategic forum of business leaders advising Trump as well. Apple's Cook has been spotted meeting with administration officials around Washington, while Google has stepped up its lobbying efforts.

Trump's immigration moves may throw a wrench in that budding relationship though. The tech industry may now choose to flex its political muscle against the president, and do it more often.

"Them being silent on this issue would be foolish," said Joe Tuman, a professor at San Francisco State University and a former Oakland mayoral candidate, who added that the tech industry's competitive talent pool means it needs the best of the best, regardless of what country they come from. "Frankly, they may have more trouble ahead if they don't say anything."

The ban affects immigrants and travelers from seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

Kellyanne Conway, a Trump administration spokeswoman, tweeted, "Get used to it," and promised the president was "just getting started." The White House did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Against the president

As the ink dried on Trump's immigration order, news spread that border patrol agents were almost immediately implementing it, raising concerns that tech workers who have green cards but otherwise aren't yet US citizens might not be able to return from overseas vacations or business trips.

Google, for example, recalled employees it thought could be affected back to the US. Other companies vowed to provide legal help for staff who might get caught up in the ban.

As news has spread, tech companies have been putting out statements against the move. Several noted that Steve Jobs, Apple's co-founder, was the child of a Syrian immigrant. Other notable companies were founded by first- and second-generation immigrants as well, they said.

Some said they too were immigrants who could just as easily be affected if their circumstances were different.

"As an immigrant and as a CEO, I've both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world," wrote Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Aaron Levie, the CEO of Box, promised a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed a lawsuit against the order. Chris Sacca, an early Twitter investor, promised to match donations up to $150,000.

Musk called many of the people affected by the ban "strong supporters of the US" and said "they've done right, not wrong and don't deserve to be rejected." He also said a "blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country's challenges."

Others took a more philosophical tone. Apple's Cook closed his message to employees with a quote from the civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: "We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now."

