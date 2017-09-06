Why do tech leaders speak out against Trump so much?

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's post began with a simple, sad statement.

"I'm heartbroken," Sandberg, one of the world's most high-profile business leaders, began. "And deeply concerned."

Sandberg's plaintive post was a response to President Donald Trump's decision to rescind DACA, an Obama-era program designed to protect illegal immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation. The Trump administration announced its plans, which could affect as many as 800,000 people, on Tuesday.

The tech industry is one of America's great achievements. World leaders -- from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chinese President Xi Jinping -- routinely include visits with the leaders of Google, Apple, Facebook and Intel when they travel to the US. As president, Barack Obama made frequent trips to meet with executives and even dined at their homes.

Like any large industry, the technology industry has pushed pet political issues like cybersecurity and tax policy. CEOs are now pushing beyond those concerns, speaking out on topics from immigration policy to the rights of women, minorities and the LGBT communities. They're doing so even as Silicon Valley is criticized for being predominantly white and male.

Whether Washington likes it or not, Silicon Valley is emerging as a political power center.

Donald Trump tried to enlist the industry's support before he was sworn in. The relationship has proved rocky, and tech executives routinely speak out against the president's policies.

Here's where Trump and the tech industry have found themselves at odds.

The first travel ban

Trump issued a travel ban as an executive order just two weeks into his presidency. Citing the threat of terrorist attacks, Trump signed an order setting "new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States." The move quickly angered his political opponents, protests occurred almost immediately at major airports, and it was stalled by several US courts.

The ban also galvanized the tech industry to speak out against Trump. Executives, including leaders at Apple, Google, Facebook, Intel and Expedia, universally disagreed with the action and encouraged Trump to reconsider.

The second travel ban

The tech industry responded with more criticism when Trump issued a second travel ban. Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff tweeted an image of his grandfather, who came to the US as a refugee. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said barring people from the country because of where they're from was "still wrong."

The white supremacist and Nazi rally in Charlottesville

Trump's response to a deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, proved to be a breaking point for many executives. August's "Unite the Right" rally was ostensibly organized as an expression of support for a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. But it drew an audience of white supremacists and neo-Nazis who shouted anti-Semitic slogans and clashed with counter-protesters. One neo-Nazi allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, one of whom was killed.

Trump's response to the rally, blaming both sides and later saying there were "very fine people" among the white supremacists and neo-Nazis, sparked widespread criticism. Executives from both his manufacturing and infrastructure councils resigned or condemned the president, prompting him to announce those groups had been dissolved. Tech companies spoke out and the incident eventually promoted some, including GoDaddy and Google, to cancel services to The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi site that promoted the rally.

The transgender military service ban

The tech industry came together again in July when Trump announced a ban on transgender people serving in the military via Twitter. Among them were Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who said, "Everyone should be able to serve their country -- no matter who they are."

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is gay, said, "We are indebted to all who serve. Discrimination against anyone holds everyone back."

The end to DACA

In early September, rumors began circulating that Trump was planning to end DACA, short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, ahead of a legal challenge to the policy. The program had become a pet issue of Silicon Valley executives, who have come together in several lobbying organizations to push for immigration reform. Many tech companies, including Microsoft, are now committed to pushing Congress to act.

