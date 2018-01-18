Chris Monroe/CNET

The mirrors on display at the CES 2018 tech show gave you a lot more than your reflection -- they had opinions about your face, clothes, health and more. Companies equipped these smart mirrors with cameras, Wi-Fi and computer learning in an attempt to turn the humble ol' mirror into an interactive, digital control hub.

Everyone from small startups to well-known names in electronics presented their versions of the smart mirror at CES. Some, like the HiMirror Mini, are already available for you to bring into your home. Others are still in the concept phase, which is a tech-world way of saying that this product is a very long way from going on sale.

Here's a rundown of some of the mirrors that caught our eye.

CareOS

CareOS wants to become the brains behind future smart mirrors. At CES, the operating system's creators displayed a working prototype of a mirror with the CareOS software. Some of the most eye-catching features included facial recognition, skin analysis (similar to what we saw with the $50 Neutrogena Skin360 SkinScanner) and gesture controls so you don't have to touch the screen. CareOS reps said the company plans to release the software in a to-be-determined mirror by the end of 2018.

Haier Magic Mirror

Haier's concept Magic Mirror doesn't judge you as much as it lets you judge yourself. Here's how Haier envisions the future of your closet: Each article of clothing you buy will include an RFID tag that will contain information such as materials and care instructions. With Haier's mirror, you'd scan that tag, and the mirror would add the item to your virtual inventory. Then, you use the touchscreen mirror as a real-life Fashion Plates in which you can superimpose the outfits in your inventory onto the image of your body. A Haier rep said the brand's washing machines would also read the RFID tags of your clothes and communicate with the mirror to keep track of how many times you've washed your favorite shirt.

As with other concepts, Haier didn't have any information about when this product will hit the market or how much it will cost.

HiMirror Mini

The HiMirror Mini is one of the few smart mirrors we saw at CES that will be available for you to buy in the foreseeable future. The mirror, which will go on sale this summer for $249 (roughly £180 or AU$310), includes Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant. That means you can give voice commands to the mirror like you would any Alexa-enabled smart speaker. You can also access information like news and weather on the mirror's touchscreen.

The HiMirror's most noteworthy feature is its built-in camera and artificial intelligence that analyzes your skin, tracks any skincare goals you have and records the results of the products you use.

Kohler Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror

The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror is part of Kohler's new line of connected bathroom fixtures you can control with Alexa voice commands or through the new Kohler Konnect app. The mirror's other standout features include a motion-detecting night light to guide you through the bathroom in the dark and sensors that raise light levels when someone stands in front of the mirror. The Verdera with built-in Alexa (there's a version of the mirror without smarts that starts at $800/£575/AU$1,000) will be available in March. Kohler hasn't released pricing information.

Philips Bathroom Mirror

Philips displayed a concept mirror at CES that's designed to be your personal health hub. In the future, this mirror would connect to other Wi-Fi-enabled Philips products such as scales, toothbrushes and shavers to keep up with your biometrics right on the screen.

