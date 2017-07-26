Tech execs reject Trump's ban on transgender troops

Silicon Valley takes aim at the president again, this time over his ban of transgender people in the US military.

President Trump Holds Rally In Youngstown, Ohio

The president tweeted Wednesday that he's banning transgender people from the US military.

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Tech's heaviest hitters are speaking out against President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender people from the US military. 

Trump said in a trio of tweets Wednesday that he would not allow transgender people "to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military" The decision reverses a still under review policy previously approved by the Defense Department under former President Barack Obama that would let transgender people openly serve in the military.  

Trump's tweets led to backlash from tech execs, many of whom also voiced objections to his immigration ban earlier this year. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a frequent Trump critic, said on his personal page, "Everyone should be able to serve their country -- no matter who they are."

Everyone should be able to serve their country -- no matter who they are.

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted his position along with the hashtag, #LetThemServe."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, also used that same hashtag, tweeting, "I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service."

Not to be outdone, Twitter CEO/co-founder Jack Dorsey, tweeted "discrimination in any form is wrong for all of us."

Trump's transgender tweets are interesting, considering he tweeted last year while running for president that he would fight for the rights of the LGBT community. His tweet came just days after a nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, left 49 people dead. Many were from the LGBTQ community.

Meanwhile, Microsoft President Ben Smith tweeted, "We honor and respect all who serve, including the transgender members of our military. #LetThemServe

And Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted with a image, "#equalityforall."

