Tech giants tell Congress they’re not censoring with a political bias

César Salza/CNET

The House Judiciary Committee held its second hearing on content filtering practices from tech giants like Facebook, Twitter and Google on Tuesday. The pair of hearings were for Congress to learn about how social media blocks content, and if there is any political bias involved.

The tech giants testifying on Tuesday walk a thin line with content moderation. They've all discussed a social responsibility to the "greater good" by moderating disinformation, hate speech and terrorist content, but have run into trouble with what they choose to take actions against.

At a Facebook event in the social network's New York headquarters last week, the company explained why InfoWars, a notorious conspiracy theory site, was still allowed on the platform, despite the company's fight against disinformation. Lawmakers have also voiced their issues about social media moderation.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte, the chairman of the committee and a Republican from Virginia, pointed to Facebook's algorithm mistakenly blocking the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July.

"Think about that for a moment. If Thomas Jefferson had written the Declaration of Independence on Facebook, that document would never have seen the light of day. No one would be able to see his words because an algorithm automatically flagged it," Goodlatte said in his opening remarks.

At the first hearing in April, the House Judiciary Committee invited Trump supporters Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson, who claimed that Facebook was silencing conservative voices on the social network.

Facebook, Twitter and Google declined an invite to the April hearing, but sent its executives to testify on Tuesday. That includes Monika Bickert, Facebook's head of global policy management, Juniper Downs, YouTube's head of public policy and government relations, and Nick Pickles, Twitter's senior strategist on public policy.

Bickert addressed the pro-Trump social media stars at the hearing on Tuesday, telling Congress members that Facebook was committed to making sure the social network was open for all voices.

"We badly mishandled our communications with them, and since then we've worked hard to improve our relationship. We appreciate the perspective that they add to our platform," Bickert said.

Downs said that YouTube does not target political beliefs, but did demonetize videos and block content that it considers "dangerous, illegal or illicit."

"We don't always get it right, and sometimes our system makes mistakes," Downs said.

Twitter's testimony echoed Google and Facebook's remarks, telling Congress members that it did not censor voices on political views, but admitted that its team has made mistakes. Pickles apologized for Twitter blocking a Senate campaign announcement ad for Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee last October.

"Every day we have to make tough calls, we do not always get them right," Pickles said. "When we make a mistake, we acknowledge them, and we strive to learn from them."

All three of the tech companies executives then discussed why they weren't responsible for harmful content posted on their platforms. Goodlatte said property owners have an obligation to make sure their grounds are safe, while clubs have a legal obligation to make sure drugs aren't being sold.

He wanted to know why Facebook, Twitter and Google were exempt from legal action if their social networks fostered an unsafe environment. Goodlatte wasn't the only lawmaker with those concerns, as Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican from California, also asked why social networks weren't held accountable legally for what its users publish.

Representatives from Google, Twitter and Facebook pointed to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects tech companies from content that is posted on its platform.

"We believe that the openness that's enabled by 230 has brought tremendous benefits to the world," Downs said.