The ink had barely dried on President Donald Trump's executive order when the tech industry started speaking out against it.

The order, signed late Friday, temporarily banned immigration from seven countries. As it was being implemented over the weekend, reportedly kicking families off planes and disrupting travel for hundreds of people, tech industry CEOs and their companies began criticizing the move as "un-American," and vowed to do what they could to ease its affects. Google's co-founder Sergey Brin, himself a refugee from Russia, even joined a protest at San Francisco International Airport.

The 90-day ban, which has been temporarily halted by a judge, hits immigrants from seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

Trump on Monday downplayed the response, saying "all is going well."

"There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country," he said in a tweet. "Study the world!"

Here's how tech companies responded:

Google

"It's painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an internal memo, according to Bloomberg.

The company recalled employees it thought might be affected. It then created a $4 million crisis fund to support immigration causes and published a doodle Monday celebrating immigrant rights activist Fred Korematsu, who was turned away from joining the US National Guard and Coast Guard during World War II because he was Japanese.

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook sent a letter to employees, saying his company "would not exist without immigration," a seeming reference to co-founder Steve Jobs' Syrian heritage.

Here's the text of his memo:

Team, In my conversations with officials here in Washington this week, I've made it clear that Apple believes deeply in the importance of immigration -- both to our company and to our nation's future. Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do. I've heard from many of you who are deeply concerned about the executive order issued yesterday restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. I share your concerns. It is not a policy we support. There are employees at Apple who are directly affected by yesterday's immigration order. Our HR, Legal and Security teams are in contact with them, and Apple will do everything we can to support them. We're providing resources on AppleWeb for anyone with questions or concerns about immigration policies. And we have reached out to the White House to explain the negative effect on our coworkers and our company. As I've said many times, diversity makes our team stronger. And if there's one thing I know about the people at Apple, it's the depth of our empathy and support for one another. It's as important now as it's ever been, and it will not weaken one bit. I know I can count on all of you to make sure everyone at Apple feels welcome, respected and valued. Apple is open. Open to everyone, no matter where they come from, which language they speak, who they love or how they worship. Our employees represent the finest talent in the world, and our team hails from every corner of the globe. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, "We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now." Tim

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been critical of Trump's rhetoric in the past, using a speech during one of his company's most high-profile events of the year to argue against the campaign's proposal to build a border wall with Mexico.

Uber

Uber faced a barrage of criticism when CEO Travis Kalanick joined a strategic forum of business leaders advising Trump. Then, on Saturday, the company appeared to break a strike as the mostly immigrant New York Taxi Workers Alliance stopped service to and from the airport in solidarity with protesters. That helped fuel the #DeleteUber hashtag, which trended on Twitter over the weekend.

Kalanick issued a statement on the immigrant ban Saturday that was seen by some as lightly critical, if that. On Sunday, Kalanick issued yet another statement, this one more critical, calling it "unjust" and pledging to create a $3 million legal defense fund to help drivers with immigration and translation services.

Microsoft

"As an immigrant and as a CEO, I've both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world," wrote Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. He also published an internal email from Microsoft President Brad Smith.

Hello Everyone, I wanted to reach out regarding the Executive Order signed yesterday in the United States relating to immigration. As you may have read in the press, this Order applies an immediate 90-day moratorium on admissions and reentry into the United States of all individuals who are not already U.S. citizens from seven countries - Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, and Sudan. Our first priority whenever there is a change in immigration laws anywhere in the world is to address immediately the needs of our employees and their families. So most importantly, if you or a family member are a citizen of one of these seven countries and you're not yet a U.S. citizen, I have some specific information for you. Our goal as a company is to provide you with legal advice and assistance. We're aware of 76 Microsoft employees who are citizens of these countries and have a U.S. visa and are therefore affected by this new Order. We've already contacted everyone in this group. But there may be other employees from these countries who have U.S. green cards rather than a visa who may be affected, and there may be family members from these countries that we haven't yet reached. So if this impacts you or a family member and we haven't yet been in contact with you, please send an email right away to the CELA U.S. Immigration Team. And of course, if you're uncertain about whether you're affected, use this same alias and let us know so we can work with you and answer your questions. As we have in other instances and in other countries, we're committed as a company to working with all of our employees and their families. We'll make sure that we do everything we can to provide fast and effective legal advice and assistance. More broadly, we appreciate that immigration issues are important to a great many people across Microsoft at a principled and even personal level, regardless of whether they personally are immigrants. Satya has spoken of this importance on many occasions, not just to Microsoft but to himself personally. He has done so publicly as well as in the private meetings that he and I have attended with government leaders. As a company, Microsoft believes in a strong and balanced high-skilled immigration system. We also believe in broader immigration opportunities, like the protections for talented and law-abiding young people under the Deferred Access for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program, often called "Dreamers". We believe that immigration laws can and should protect the public without sacrificing people's freedom of expression or religion. And we believe in the importance of protecting legitimate and law-abiding refugees whose very lives may be at stake in immigration proceedings. We believe that these types of immigration policies are good for people, good for business, and good for innovation. That's why we've long worked to stand up for and raise these issues with people in governments. We will continue to do that. There's a monthly Employee Q&A scheduled for Monday. Both Satya and I look forward to addressing these topics further at that time. And we'll continue to monitor all of these issues and work closely with employees and families that are affected. Thanks. Brad

Netflix

Netflix CEO and Facebook board member Reed Hastings called Trump's move "un-American."

Twitter

Twitter investor Chris Sacca also said he'd donate $150,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union, which is fighting the ban.

Amazon

Amazon's VP of HR Beth Galetti sent a note to employees, saying the company is committed to equal rights.

As you may have seen in the news, the administration issued an executive order yesterday that restricts entry into the United States by foreign nationals who were born in, or are citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, even if you hold dual citizenship with another country, US permanent residence status, or a valid US work visa. US citizens are not impacted by this restriction, which will be in effect for an initial period of 90 days, and may be extended or expanded. From the very beginning, Amazon has been committed to equal rights, tolerance and diversity -- and we always will be. As we've grown the company, we've worked hard to attract talented people from all over the world, and we believe this is one of the things that makes Amazon great -- a diverse workforce helps us build better products for customers. Our immediate focus is to make sure you all have the information you need to make travel decisions in the coming days and weeks. Here's what you need to do now if you are a citizen of any of the countries listed in the order: - If you currently reside and/or work in the US and are present in the US today, we recommend that you refrain from travel outside of the US until further notice as you may be denied re-entry to the US for the duration of the entry restrictions; - If you currently work/reside in the US (as a green card holder or on a valid work visa such as an H, L, E, or TN) but are traveling abroad, please contact amazonimmigration@amazon.com. We are working on contingency plans for these employees and will be communicating with them directly; - If you work for Amazon in another country (and are a citizen of any of the countries listed above) and have current plans to visit the US for business or personal reasons, we advise you to cancel them until the entry restrictions are lifted. We are committed to supporting all of our employees and anyone in their immediate family who may be impacted by this order, including assistance with legal counsel and support, and will continue to monitor any developments.

Lyft

The ride-hailing company, which competes with Uber, said it will donate $1 million to the ACLU over the next four years.

We created Lyft to be a model for the type of community we want our world to be: diverse, inclusive, and safe. This weekend, Trump closed the country's borders to refugees, immigrants, and even documented residents from around the world based on their country of origin. Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft's and our nation's core values. We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community. We know this directly impacts many of our community members, their families, and friends. We stand with you, and are donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU to defend our constitution. We ask that you continue to be there for each other - and together, continue proving the power of community. John & LoganLyft Co-Founders

Tesla

Intel

Airbnb

The home-sharing service's CEO, Brian Chesky, offered free housing to refugees and anyone else recently barred from entry to the US.

Here's an email he sent to his team:

Yesterday the President of the United States signed an executive order limiting immigration and travel into the US for certain people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. This is a policy that I profoundly disagree with and it is a direct obstacle to our mission at Airbnb. We believe that you should be able to travel to and live in any community around the world. This is what we mean when we say anyone should belong anywhere. If we want this is to more than just something we put on a plaque, we have to take action. So here is some of the action we are taking. Within hours of the order, we were in touch with those people on our team who we know are impacted, not just to offer help and resources but to make clear that they have the unwavering support of everyone at this company. We also reached out to our team members who are not affected by the order but who work in the US on visas and green cards to inform them that the same resources and support will be available to them. To everyone here, if you believe this executive order could impact you, please let us know as soon as possible so that Employee Experience team can support you. You can contact Gaby Laherran or your Talent Partner with any questions. This is obviously a dynamic situation (for example, late this evening, a judge issued an emergency stay about part of the policy) and our team is vigilantly tracking these developments. Living up to our mission means supporting our global community, as well. Thanks to the dedication of Joe Gebbia and others, we've partnered with and supported organizations dedicated to the needs of refugees around the world since 2015. Airbnb has offered free housing to hundreds of relief workers serving on the front lines of the global refugee crisis. We launched a donation tool on our website to make it easy for our community to join us by financially contributing to UNHCR to meet the most pressing needs, an effort that has helped raise over $1.6 million thus far. In light of this new policy, however, we must do more. It's why I announced tonightthat Airbnb is now providing free housing to refugees and anyone recently barred from entering the US. We have an internal team working on this in coordination with key partners to identify needs and will have more information for everyone soon. Barring refugees and people who are not a threat from entering America simply because they are from a certain country is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected. The doors to America shall remain open, and any that are locked will not be for long.

Rakuten

Hiroshi Mikitani, head of the Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten, said his company's Viber messaging service will offer free international calls from the US to all the banned countries.

GitHub

GitHub CEO Chris Wanstrath tweeted that the ban was wrong, adding "We make progress together, not apart."

Here's the company's statement:

Each and every day, we see the power of what can be built through diverse and open communities, both in the digital world and in the real world. The collective creation of the world, and our future, depends on inclusion and diversity. We believe in fostering a spirit of unity and are opposed to the discrimination or barring of anyone solely based on religious beliefs or national identity. We are proud that the GitHub community hails from around the globe, and we will always stand up to defend that diversity.

Dropbox

Box

Etsy

Computer & Communications Industry Association

The CCIA is a prominent lobbying group whose members include Amazon, Facebook, Google, Yahoo, eBay, chipmaker Nvidia and Firefox maker Mozilla.

We are concerned by the continuing confusion over the Administration's immigration order covering both visa holders and refugees. We appreciate the checks and balances of our judicial system, but the disregard for legal norms and due process shown by the Administration in issuing this order is alarming. This hasty executive order is unlikely to achieve the desired goal and instead damages the principles that make this country a place immigrants aspire to work. In the short term, it left companies scrambling to aid valuable employees with legal work visas, and in the long term risks our economy and safety. Many of our industry's most successful companies were founded by immigrants. Immigrants help our industry to export goods and services around the world while creating jobs here at home. Targeting lawful U.S. residents and visa holders for discriminatory treatment based on their national origin or faith is not in our national interest. It is not in our economic interest. It is not who we are. We strongly support legislative efforts to reform our immigration policies to better serve the nation's needs, and look forward to undertaking this important task in cooperation with Congress and the Administration.

Consumer Technology Association

The CTA, which is most known for throwing the annual CES expo each year, said the move "hurts our nation."

We appreciate and understand the superseding role of the President in fighting terrorism. However, blocking access en masse of employees of U.S. companies who are lawful visa and green card holders based on religion or national origin raises constitutional issues, hurts our nation - both morally and economically - and runs counter to our country's long-standing values. Preventing the best and brightest from entering our country undercuts one of America's competitive advantages. Immigrants are vital to our nation's economic vitality - indeed, 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or their children. While we will work with the administration to enhance our national security, we must do so in a way that does not undercut our unique economic dynamism and global moral leadership.

Entertainment Software Association

The ESA, which represents much of the video game industry in Washington, urged caution.

The Entertainment Software Association urges the White House to exercise caution with regard to vital immigration and foreign worker programs. As a leading force in technology and exporter of entertainment, the U.S. video game industry thrives on the contributions of innovators and storytellers from around the world. While recognizing that enhancing national security and protecting our country's citizens are critical goals, our companies rely on the skilled talent of U.S. citizens, foreign nationals, and immigrants alike. Our nation's actions and words should support their participation in the American economy.

Tech:NYC

More than 400 tech leaders signed a letter in opposition to the ban, organized by the nonprofit that advocates on behalf of the New York tech sector.

President Trump: We are business leaders and investors from New York City's robust and growing technology sector. Among the reasons we proudly build and grow companies here in New York City is the rich diversity the city and its residents provide. We write out of concern that your recent executive orders will undermine that and send a dangerous message to all immigrants that they are not welcome here. America has long provided homes and futures to millions who dared to share in our collective dream. There is nowhere this is more true than New York City--home to EllisIsland, the Statue of Liberty, and more foreign-born immigrants than any other city in the world. Your executive orders suspending entry for citizens of certain countries, even those who currently have legal status, along with limiting the refugee program, threaten those immigrants who are our current and future neighbors, friends, colleagues, customers, and even bosses. Their presence is a crucial ingredient that sets New York City apart and a fundamental reason why we have all chosen to build our careers and companies here. In addition to all of the humanitarian reasons to welcome refugees, it is dangerous to discourage immigration when the facts show that immigrant entrepreneurs play a significant role in the American economy. Immigrants are more than twice as likely to start a business as the native-born population. Immigrant entrepreneurs started, in whole or in part, some of the most important technology companies of our time including LinkedIn, Tesla Motors, Zipcar, Google, Intel, Yahoo!, eBay, and WhatsApp. More than half of the companies on the current list of U.S. technology startups valued at $1 billion or more were started by immigrants. We should be doing everything in our power to attract these entrepreneurs to the UnitedStates. Yet when we close the door to immigrants from certain countries, not to mention to refugees, we are telling all immigrants that they are not welcome here. We are confident that we can achieve security without threatening the inclusivity and diversity at the heart of New York City--and the United States. We encourage you to rescind your recent executive orders.

