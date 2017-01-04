TCL is one of China's top TV brands, and thanks to aggressive pricing and Roku smarts, one of the fastest-growing TV brands in the United States. Its press conference at CES 2017 is sure to come packed with big-screen announcements.

We expect the company to continue to introduce more TVs powered by Roku, our favorite smart TV operating system. In 2016, TCL was first out of the gate with 4K Roku TVs, so this year we wouldn't be surprised to see ones with HDR capability too -- just like the Roku's newest streaming boxes.

TCL is best known for budget sets, like the well-reviewed S3750 series (below), but don't be surprised to see a high-end model, too, like the X1 series it showed last year. That model, equipped with Dolby Vision HDR and a host of fancy picture improvements, never shipped in the US. Hopefully this year's headline-grabbing TCL flagship will be more than vaporware.

TCL doesn't sell many products beyond TVs in the United States, so we have no idea if it will announce anything else at its press conference. There's only one way to find out.

You can stream the whole event live right here (embedded above).

Stay with CNET for complete CES 2017 coverage.