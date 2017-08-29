Taylor Swift breaks Adele's record for YouTube views

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Gary Miller

I think of Taylor Swift as someone who falls over on a treadmill in Apple Music ads.

For yucks, you understand.

Yet on Sunday, she released a purportedly serious music video for a song called "Look What You Made Me Do." It has instantly broken the record for YouTube views in the first 24 hours.

This record was previously held by Adele for her "Hello" song that so memorably featured a flip phone. It racked up 27.7 million views in 2015. Swift, reports Pitchfork, managed more than 28 million in the 24 hours since the Video Music Awards, where the video launched.

I needed to see this video in order to reassess my view of La Swift's people-friendly persona.

It's somewhat stunning to learn that, in fact, she enjoys several personas.

These include zombie, person who sits in a bath adorned by jewelry and points a finger-gun at her enemies, person who marauds around with a baseball bat and a whip and person who pulls extremely mean faces.

Cultural commentators surmise that this is an oeuvre of revenge against those who may have slighted her.

This may include, in Swift's eyes, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry.

Some have marveled at a line from the video in which Swift speaks into a phone and says: "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, coz she's dead."

Perhaps the old Taylor died a couple of years ago. For it was then that Adele stole the precious YouTube record from her and her song "Bad Blood."

New Taylor is on top of the world again. She has vanquished all.

So what might her next video contain? Swift lounging in a bath full of olive branches, blowing kisses?

