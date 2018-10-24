Target cuts $35 minimum cost from free two-day shipping for holidays

Getty Images

Target is pushing its free two-day shipping option as the holiday shopping rush looms.

The company is removing the $35 minimum from its free two-day shipping offer from Nov. 1 to Dec. 22, with no membership requirement, it said Tuesday. So you'll be able to buy pretty much any item from the retailer, no matter how small, and expect to get it quickly.

This follows Walmart's announcement that it's expanding its two-day delivery inventory with help from its third-party merchants -- but maintaining the $35 minimum purchase for eligibility -- on Monday, also without a membership requirement.

Both retailers are pushing themselves as alternatives to Amazon, which blazed the two-day shipping trail with its Prime program. However, the cost of that membership jumped from $99 to $119 back in May.

Target also highlighted its Drive Up service expanding to nearly 1,000 stores by the end of October, allowing you to place an order in the Target app and they'll have it ready to bring out to your car in an hour -- which sounds better than lining up.

"We want to make the busy holiday season easier for our guests so they can spend more time with their family and friends," said Brian Cornell, Target's CEO.

