Tamagotchi time! The '90s toy is back, at least in Japan

Put on your slap bracelets and Hammer pants, kids of the 1990s. Tamagotchis are back -- well, at least in Japan, which means they might slowly work their way to the rest of us eventually.

Remember Tamagotchi? The egg-shaped toy was an electronic pocket pet that kids (and, uh, some adults) would feed and care for. Tamagotchis transform through various levels of growth if cared for properly -- and assuming you didn't get bored and leave them under the bed or forget about them in your middle-school locker.

If you're longing to relive the era of Pauly Shore and POGs, you can buy one at Amazon Japan for ￥2,000 (about $18, £15, AU$24). They're smaller than the originals, but the memories are big.