Take a virtual tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West house

Not everyone gets the chance to set foot inside one of architect Frank Lloyd Wright's houses.

But thanks to a 3D-imaging laser scanner, you can now check out Wright's winter home, Taliesin West, in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation said in a blog post Tuesday.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation worked with the Leica Group to create the tour-- if you've ever apartment or house shopped using Matterport's 3D views of the exterior or interior of the property, it's like that. You can also see the house and surrounding grounds in point cloud form, which is a "dimensionally accurate laser captured representation."

"True to Frank Lloyd Wright's vision, this immersive experience represents a new way for the world to access, preserve, and think about design and organic architecture," the foundation says on its website.

