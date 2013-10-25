Taiwan fines Samsung for trolling HTC

Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission has slapped Samsung's wrist and fined the company over an online smear campaign against rival HTC.

Back in April, the FTC kicked off its investigation into allegations that Samsung had paid students to post negative reviews about HTC products while at the same time recommending Samsung phones.

The Washington Post is reporting that Samsung was fined 10 million New Taiwan dollars, around AU$350,000, after the Commission determined that the online campaign was the equivalent of false advertising. Two other Taiwanese companies were also fined for their role in the campaign.

In a media statement, Samsung said that the company was "disappointed" with the decision.

However, we remain committed to engaging in transparent and honest communication with consumers. Samsung Electronics Taiwan is carefully reviewing the decision and will take all necessary steps to protect our reputation as a company which values its customers. Samsung Electronics Taiwan will continue to provide exceptional value for consumers in Taiwan through a wide variety of innovative products and services.