Tablets with the best battery life

Battery life is the one feature that truly affects all other aspects of a tablet's functionality. Let's be real: if you run out of battery life, there's not much you can do with a dead tablet.

Here is a list of tablets that lasted the longest during CNET Labs' tests. Before the test is run, we put the tablet into Airplane Mode and adjust the brightness down to about 150 candelas per square meter. We then run a looped 720p version of "Toy Story 3" and track how long it takes until the tablet's battery dies.

Not every tablet on this list is a thing I'd recommend you buy -- at least not without a few caveats -- but at the very least, each will easily facilitate some cozy binge-watching sessions.

The Apple iPad is one of the most popular tablets for good reason. The iPad Pro 9.7 combines the power of the 13-inch iPad Pro with the slim, beautiful design of the iPad Air 2. Packing an average of 12.4 hours of battery life, the Apple iPad Pro 9.7 is undoubtedly one of the best in performance, features and design.

The Google Pixel C is the iPad of the Android world. It's solidly built and offers a (sold seperately) magnetic keyboard that attaches so strongly, it can feel like it's superglued together when connected. The Pixel C averaged 12.6 hours of battery life in our testing, making it a great tablet for work or play.

Lenovo's Yoga tablets are great due to their innovative designs. One of the hidden advantages of the quirky construction is the large battery hidden behind the chunky cylindrical spine. It's a bit heavy, but the ergonomic design makes it work. Oh, the built-in kickstand doesn't hurt either. Expect to get about 13.8 hours out of this bad boy.

A long battery comes in handy when you're binge watching the latest Netflix-sensation. There are few better tablets to do that with than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2. Not only is it a svelte stunner that comes in two sizes, it packs a gorgeous screen and great battery life. The 8-inch model lasts around 13.2 hours, while the larger 9.7-inch version lasts around 12 hours.

Editors' note: This article was originally published on January 27, 2014, and is updated periodically to reflect changes in the marketplace.