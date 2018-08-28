T-Mobile-Sprint merger draws opposition from consumer groups

Screenshot by Sally Neiman/CNET

Not everyone is a fan of T-Mobile's plan to merge with Sprint.

On Monday, a host of groups, including Consumer's Union, Common Cause and Public Knowledge filed a joint petition asking the Federal Communications Commission to kill the T-Mobile-Sprint deal. They expressed concern that the merger would remove one aggressive competitor and ultimately lead to higher prices.

"The proposed merger of T-Mobile US, Inc. and Sprint Corp. would significantly harm the public interest," the groups said.

The opposition suggests the road to completing the deal may not be easy for T-Mobile and Sprint. The two carriers have long sought to get together, creating a company big enough to stand against larger carriers Verizon and AT&T, but regulators have previously expressed their preference for four national players.

The Communications Workers of America also filed its opposition to the deal, arguing it would cost 28,000 jobs.

The arguments run counter to T-Mobile and Sprint's promise to cut prices and add more jobs thanks largely to an investment in 5G and better customer service.

"We are confident that the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile will create more competition and will be incredibly positive for consumers," the companies said in a joint e-mailed statement in response.

The deal has its own supporters, including Libertarian think tank TechFreedom and former government officials.