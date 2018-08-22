On this podcast, we talk about:
- T-Mobile says 5G will be cheap.
- Qualcomm is promising 5G will be a reality by 2019.
- The Breakthrough Starshot project wants to send tiny spacecrafts out to search for life.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
T-Mobile is promising the world with 5G, but is it just hype? (The 3:59, Ep. 447)
