Galaxy S8 may arrive early for T-Mobile customers

Ariel Nunez/CNET

Samsung's new flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, is supposed to hit store shelves April 21, but T-Mobile customers who preorder may have a shot at getting their hands on it a little early.

The carrier is alerting Galaxy S8 preorder customers via text message that it plans to begin shipping devices on April 19, two days before the official release, according to a report by blog TmoNew.

T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

But the company has a track record of shipping out high-profile phones ahead of their official release dates. The tactic plays into its strategy of defining itself as a "rebel" carrier that flouts the rules as it takes on bigger rivals Verizon and AT&T.

Samsung has a lot riding on the Galaxy S8. Besides needing to offer an attractive alternative to Apple's hot-selling iPhone 7 line (and whatever 10th anniversary iPhone comes from Apple later this year), it's counting on the S8 to help it move on from last year's Galaxy Note 7 debacle and take the tarnish off its reputation.

Already, though, Samsung has hit a snag with the Galaxy S8 launch. The company said Tuesday that its Bixby voice assistant, a marquee feature of the new phone, won't be ready when the phones go on sale in the US.

